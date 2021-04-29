The area where the patient is living in Hà Nam has been locked down. — Photo: nld.com.vn HÀ NAM — A 28-year-old man in the northern province of Hà Nam tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 after finishing 14 days of mandatory quarantine. Director of the provincial department of health Nguyễn Trọng Khải confirmed the case with media on Thursday morning. The man entered Việt Nam on April 7 after ending a labour contract in Japan. He was quarantined for 14 days in central Đà Nẵng City and tested negative for coronavirus three times before completing the quarantine period. The last test was conducted on April 21. After returning home from the mandatory quarantine period, he developed signs of fever and sore throat and was taken to a local clinic for a COVID-19 test on April 28. The result was positive. The test was confirmed once by the Hà Nam Province Centre for Disease Control. More tests will be required to ensure accurate results, the director said on Thursday morning. According to the provincial department of health, after completing the quarantine period in Đà Nẵng, on April 22, the patient took a coach from Đà Nẵng to Liêm Tuyền toll booth in Hà Nam… Read full this story

Man in Hà Nam tests positive for SARS-CoV-2 after completing quarantine have 251 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at April 29, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.