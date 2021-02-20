Catching up with trends The annual Vietnam International Travel Mart (VITM) 2021 taking place in Hanoi from May 5-8, will be themed "New Normal – New Opportunities". Speaking at a recent press conference, Vietnam Tourism Association (VITA) Vice President Vu The Binh said Covid-19 has taken a heavy toll on the global economy, with tourism among the hardest-hit. The event's booths and seminars will introduce visitors to new products and services. Two seminars on the sidelines of the fair will focus on the tourism workforce in the "new normal" and on new development opportunities for golf tourism. VITM Hanoi 2021 will also help tourism businesses catch up with new market trends and changes through business to business (B2B) and business to customer (B2C) activities. The event will include a series of product introduction events by local promotion agencies, and tourist offering connection conferences. The World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) forecast that MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions) tourism will yield about US$1.4 trillion in revenue by 2025. MICE service providers in the capital Hanoi and the country's southern hub Ho Chi Minh City have significant experience and adequate infrastructure and conditions to offer quality MICE tours and services. The four-day VITM… Read full this story

Major Hanoi fair to mark comeback of tourism industry have 295 words, post on ven.vn at April 28, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.