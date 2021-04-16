IDEAS MAN: Hoàng Hoa Trung and children in Nậm Pồ District, Điện Biên Province. Kiều Trinh It's unfortunately quite common for children in Việt Nam's remote mountainous areas to drop out of school because they simply don't have anything for lunch. In response, one young man launched a project offering them free meals so they could stay in class, and he hopes such help won't only be limited to disadvantaged children in the country in the future. Hoàng Hoa Trung, a lifelong volunteer, has found widespread support for his initiative. Tens of thousands of kids have received free lunches since his project got underway, which helps them study better. Having started to do charity work at the age of 17, Trung founded a number of volunteer projects, such as "Light of the Mountains", "Power of 2000", and "Nuôi Em". In 2009, he and his friends travelled often to mountainous schools and began to learn of the difficulties facing teachers and students in remote areas. They began to raise funds to donate books and other necessities to the children and even build toilets at the schools. REASON TO STAY: A simple lunch can encourage children to remain at school all day. In 2012, when he… Read full this story

Lunch makes a world of difference have 312 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at April 18, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.