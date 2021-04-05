Long An raises investment capital for construction of bridges

Of which, VND3,000 billion (US$129.86) will come from the Central State budget while the remaining money will be collected from other resources. The designs of bridges have been adjusted, widening from three to four lanes. The project will be kicked off in this year and is expected to complete in five years. Deputy Director of the Department of Transport of Long An Province, Nguyen Hoai Trung said that the project saw the adjustment of design and structure of material, including of a steel-reinforced concrete bridge crossing Can Giuoc River changed into an arch bridge with the length of 2.7 kilometers and width of over 14 meters; the Vam Co Dong steel-reinforced concrete bridge turned into cable-stayed bridge; and Vam Co Tay bridge to be a blend between the steel-reinforced concrete bridge and cable-stayed bridge. The Vam Co Dong and Vam Co Tay bridges have the length of 6 kilometers and the width of 13 meters of each. According to the Provincial Department of Transport, a network of 23 roads linking HCMC and Long An needs expansion to meet increasing public’s travelling demand with a total capital of about VND24,000 billion (US$1 billion). Accordingly, a project connecting Nguyen Van Bua Street… Read full this story

