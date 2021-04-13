Local residents in central Việt Nam will get access to clean water thanks to a fresh water project. Photo courtesy Carlsberg Việt Nam THỪA THIÊN-HUẾ — Thousands of residents in the central provinces of Nghệ An, Hà Tĩnh, Quảng Bình, Quảng Trị and Thừa Thiên Huế will be able to get clean water from a project mitigating water shortages in the dry season that has started in the central region. Local business Huda company said in a statement that an expansion of the long-term Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme has been scheduled from April on the basis of positive achievements in the first two years in the five provinces. Huda said it decided to fund five additional projects in the central provinces with the aim of significantly improving local water facilities, and the implementation schedule will start later in April. It also said these projects are expected to help alleviate local water shortages which often peak during summer months and the flood season, contributing to a healthier, more stable way of life. This year will mark the third consecutive year of the fresh water programme that the company has provided for local people in the five provinces. Nathaniel Moxom, Managing Director of Carlsberg Việt Nam, said: "Giving back to… Read full this story

Local residents to benefit from clean water project have 284 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at April 13, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.