At the event, participants were briefed on the cooperation of the three border guard units over the past time, particularly in border patrols and mass mobilization. Their border posts accelerated joint efforts in safeguarding national sovereignty, and maintaining border security and social safety in the stationed areas. At the meeting, delegates discussed relevant matters and agreed on several measures to enhance their cooperation in the time to come, especially in external defense affairs, border management, information sharing, and mass mobilization. On the occasion, representatives of the three border guard units signed the cooperation program for 2021, contributing to firmly protecting the national border in the current context. Translated by Trung Thanh
- San Diego station claims CNN asked for local border wall perspective, but backed off when response favored Trump
- Joint Press Statement: Federal Government of Somalia and the United Nations
- There Is a Crisis at the Border – But it Doesn’t Involve Illegal Immigrants
- A Year of Chaos and Confusion at the Border: By the Numbers
- Local Dems lambaste Trump speech but Chris Collins, Tom Reed defend it
- Freight train derails near New York and Vermont border
- Food stamps safe for now, but local military funding endangered by shutdown
- Food stamps safe for now, but shutdown endangers local military funding
- United Way offers help to furloughed workers with 211 RV
- Meriden City Council Votes to Bring Back Community Policing Unit
Local border units enhance coordination have 219 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at April 13, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.