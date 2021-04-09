Local banks earn high profits in the first quarter of 2021

A customer at a Vietcombank branch in Hà Nội. — Photo antt.vn HÀ NỘI — In the first quarter of this year, all local banks reported high profit growth amid the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the profit growth does not reflect the complete economic picture, according to banking insiders. It is reported that about 10 banks announced record profit growth of more than 50 per cent, marking a double or triple increase compared to the same period last year. In the first three months, Vietinbank saw profit growth surge by at least 135 per to VNĐ7 trillion (US$304 million). Military bank (MB) achieved a profit growth of 110 per cent to VNĐ4.6 trillion. It is the highest increase in the last five years. Meanwhile, MS bank earned a profit growth of 315 per cent to VNĐ1.2 trillion. It is followed by SEAbank (126 per cent to VNĐ1.931 trillion), and ACB (61 per cent to VNĐ3.1 trillion). The high increase in profit growth early this year was attributed to optimistic results in credit growth and non-interest income compared to the same period last year. Banks also maintained their good profit margins, said experts. According to the Department of Credit for Economic Sectors of the State Bank of Vietnam, as of late last… Read full this story

