Airplanes are seen at Nội Bài International Airport. More flights have been added to serve rising demand for upcoming holiday but more expensive airfares upset many locals. VNA/VNS Photo Huy Hùng HCM CITY — Local airlines have increased flights to popular destinations to meet travel demand during the upcoming national holiday season. However, the fares are rising by the hour. Vietnam Airlines Group, including Vietnam Airlines, Pacific Airlines and Vasco, is offering 500,000 seats, equivalent to about 2,600 flights to and from Hà Nội, HCM City, Đà Nẵng, Quy Nhơn, Đà Lạt and Phú Quốc, among other localities, between April 4 and May 3. The number represents an increase of 100,000 seats compared to off-peak periods. Bamboo Airways has plans to add about 110 to 150 flights per week, which is equivalent to 22,000 to 30,000 seats, with many routes operating at a frequency of up to four to five flights per day. Popular routes are Hà Nội/HCM City to Phú Quốc, Nha Trang, Quy Nhơn or Vinh, Thanh Hoá and Hải Phòng. Meanwhile, in addition to launching five new routes from Vinh, Đà Nẵng, Thanh Hoá, Nha Trang and Đà Lạt to Phú Quốc, Vietjet will also increase flight frequency to meet passengers' needs on the holiday. Even though more flights have been added, many locals are… Read full this story

Local airlines add more flights, increase prices for upcoming holiday have 337 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at April 12, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.