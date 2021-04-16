LIXIL redefining corporate culture through transformation

Satoshi Konagai, leader of LIXIL Water Technology – APAC. — Photo courtesy of LIXIL LIXIL, a global leader in housing and building materials, and known in Viet Nam as a provider of global brands such as American Standard, GROHE, INAX and TOSTEM, has been able to nimbly adapt and transform during the COVID-19 pandemic. Satoshi Konagai, leader of LIXIL Water Technology – APAC, spoke to Việt Nam News about its growth strategies in the country and around the region. What activities did the corporation undertake during the pandemic? Last year was an interesting year for us all and I believe we have learnt a lot from dealing with this unprecedented pandemic, which has affected markets globally. Yet, we remained focused on our medium-term plan, which involved improving profitability and transforming the organisation to be more agile, entrepreneurial, and resilient to achieve sustainable growth – which are ever more relevant in these unprecedented times. Most importantly our purpose-driven approach, focusing on pioneering water and housing products that solve everyday, real-life challenges, has contributed to our consumers' health and hygiene. With COVID-19, the entire world is focused on hygiene, and that is what LIXIL already does better than most. LIXIL has responded to this major… Read full this story

