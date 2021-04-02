Life largely back to ‘new normal’ in Hải Dương

Workers of Poyun Vietnam Company make a line and keep a distance from each other to go to the canteen. — VNA/VNS Photo Mạnh Minh HẢI DƯƠNG — Normal life has returned to Hải Dương Province after more than two months struggling with the COVID-19 pandemic. Social distancing was officially lifted on Thursday in the northern province, once the biggest COVID-19 cluster in Việt Nam. Students have returned to schools and workers have returned to factories. Coffee shops and restaurants are reopened and the whole province is getting used to the “new normal”. Lê Hải Anh, a Hải Dương City resident, reopened his coffee shop on Thursday morning and was glad to see the number of customers was 10 times higher than a day before when only takeaways were allowed. To attract more customers and compensate for revenue losses after a long time of closure, he has renovated the shop, added more drinks to the menu and offered takeaway discounts. "The shop pays attention to disinfection and requires staff to wear face masks," he said. Returning to school on Thursday after a long time, more than 1,000 students of Thạch Khôi Primary School in Hải Dương City were excited to meet friends… Read full this story

