Legislators discuss State President candidacy

The list was presented by NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue. Earlier, the legislature approved the relief of Nguyen Xuan Phuc from the Prime Minister position for the 2016 – 2021 tenure. By secret ballot, 446 of the 452 deputies present at the plenary sitting, equivalent to 92.92 percent of the total legislators, voted for the resolution on the relief, which will take effect when a new PM is elected. Also on April 2, a resolution on relieving Nguyen Phu Trong from the post of State President for the 2016 – 2021 tenure was also adopted. The resolution won over the support, via secret ballots, from 438 of out 440 deputies present at the plenary sitting, accounting for 91.25 percent of the total number of legislators. It will come into force as soon as a new State President is elected. Source: VNA

