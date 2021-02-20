Law on Drug Prevention and Control announced

At the press conference (Photo: VOV) Hanoi (VNA) – The Presidential Office on April 16 held a press conference to announce the Law on Drug Prevention and Control , which was approved during the 14th National Assembly 's 11th session. The law comprises eight chapters and 55 articles. It specifies regulations on drug prevention and control, the management of people using drugs illegally, detoxification, the responsibility of individuals, families, offices and organisations in drug prevention and control, and State management and international cooperation in the issue. Compared to the 2000 Law on Drug Prevention and Control (revised in 2008), it regulates more forbidden behaviours, supplements regulations on the control of drug precursors, and specifies cases requiring drug tests, among others. Notably, the 2021 law contains specific regulations on the compilation of dossiers in order to send drug addicts aged from full 12 to under 18 to compulsory detoxification establishments. The law will become effective on January 1, 2022./. VNA
- A defiant Maduro threatens ‘cowboy’ Trump after drug charge
- Venezuela’s Maduro calls Trump a ‘racist cowboy’ after being indicted on drug trafficking charges
- Trump announces social distancing guidelines extended to April 30
- Mexican drug cartels struggle during coronavirus, hike prices as lab supplies from China dry up
- The Queen will issue a rallying cry on Sunday in a rare address to the nation to boost morale after the UK announces 684 more coronavirus victims - taking the total death toll to 3,605
- Everyone is vulnerable to coronavirus. But seniors still need to take extra precautions
- Unilateral Sanctions Should Be Lifted to Help Countries Deal With COVID-19 - Experts
- Coronavirus latest: More than 500,000 cases as WHO says pandemic is 'accelerating at an exponential rate'
- Charles Schumer and Nancy Pelosi Have a Plan to Make President Trump Popular
- Coronavirus in the Bay Area: The key events unfolding on March 24
Law on Drug Prevention and Control announced have 287 words, post on en.vietnamplus.vn at April 16, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.