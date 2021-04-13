Last-minute goals, resignations and a police escort on a wild Monday in the V.league 1

Hoàng Anh Gia Lai’s striker Nguyễn Công Phượng (left) on the ball against Nam Định during their V.League 1 match on Monday. Hoàng Anh Gia Lai won 4-3. Photo courtesy of VPF Football HÀ NỘI — Hoàng Anh Gia Lai (HAGL) head coach Kiatisuk Senamuang said his team were lucky to take a fifth win in a row after beating 10-man Nam Định 4-3 on Monday in the Central Highlands city of Pleiku. National team star Nguyễn Công Phượng opened the scoring just seven minutes into the game and then scored a penalty to win the game in additional time. Trần Minh Vương netted his third goal of the year in the ninth minute while skipper Nguyễn Văn Toàn celebrated his birthday with a penalty in the 28th minute as HAGL raced out to a 3-0 lead. Toàn is the V.League 1’s top scorer with six goals and three assists and Phượng is close behind with five. Nam Định, whose defender Lâm Quang Anh was sent off in the 70th minute after receiving two yellow cards, roared back with goals from Hoàng Xuân Tân at the end of the first half, Rodrigo Da Silva Dias in the 64th minute and Đoàn Thanh Trường in added time. However after… Read full this story

