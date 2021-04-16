Last COVID-19 patient in Hải Dương Province, third wave hot spot, discharged from hospital

Hải Dương’s last COVID-19 patient in treatment, given the all-clear Friday morning, boarded the ambulance to go home. — VNA/VNS Photo Mạnh Tú HÀ NỘI — Hải Dương Province's Hospital for Tropical Diseases on Friday morning announced that the province's last COVID-19 patient has been given the all-clear. The patient, whose name's initials were given as P.T.C., born in 1959 and living in the Bình Hàn Ward of Hải Dương City, was admitted to the province's second field hospital for COVID-19 treatment on February 25, during the coronavirus outbreak in the province starting in January 27. After the field hospitals were dismantled following a dwindling number of patients, he was moved to the tropical diseases hospital on March 28. He has got three consecutive negative virus tests (on April 11, 14, and 16). The patient still needs to self-isolate at home for a further 21 days under the monitoring of local authorities and would receive further COVID-19 testing as per the health ministry's guidelines. Nguyễn Thế Anh, vice director of the hospital, said that given his age (62) and diabetes type 2 as an underlying condition, his treatment period, 51 days in total, was significantly longer than average. Hải Dương CDC… Read full this story

