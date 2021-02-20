Lao and Cambodian PMs congratulate new Vietnamese PM

During the phone call, Lao PM Phankham Viphavanh expressed his confidence in the Party, State and people of Vietnam, while hoping that PM Chinh will excellently fulfill his important missions. PM Chinh said he desires to work hand in hand with the Lao PM to constantly reinforce and develop the great friendship, special solidarity and all-around cooperation between the two nations. The two PMs showed elation at the continued cooperation between the two countries amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and consented to step up closer collaboration to cope with common challenges and mobilize international resources for each country's socio-economic development as well as for bilateral cooperation moving forward. They consented to make every effort to improve the efficiency of the coordination between the two governments so as to well realize high-level agreements and outcomes of the 43rd meeting of the Vietnam-Laos Inter-governmental Committee, as well as to enhance cooperation across multiple fields, from defence-security, trade-investment, transport, to education-training, people-to-people exchange and local partnerships. The pair pledged to closely coordinate and offer mutual support at multilateral forums, especially ASEAN and the Greater Mekong Sub-region frameworks. They will also work together to hold a broad array of activities to mark the 60th anniversary… Read full this story

