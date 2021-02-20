Lack of quality human resources affect Việt Nam’s fisheries activities

THANH HÓA — Central provinces are facing a shortage of seamen in both quality and quantity, hindering the development of fisheries industry as many boat owners are forced to sell their ships and change their jobs. With a coastline of 102km, Thanh Hóa Province is considered to be in an ideal position for fisheries activities. However, offshore fishing fleets in the province are struggling while locals are no longer interest in fishing. The hustle and bustle in the past is completely absent at the Lạch Hới fishing port in Sầm Sơn City which once seen baskets full of freshly-caught seafood are transported ashore and then traders deliver to many places. Hundreds of big and small boats quietly anchored at the port although the first months of the year was considered as the "golden season" for fishermen. Nguyễn Văn Tuyên, director of Lạch Hới fishing port said the number of ships arriving and leaving the port have reduced significantly. "Our port now operates at about 35 per cent of its capacity," he said, blaming on economic restructuring which causes local workers away from fishing. Phạm Gia Sơn, a ship owner, said his family has been attached to this ship for many generations…. Read full this story

