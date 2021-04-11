Two gray-shanked douc langurs (pygathrix cinerea) – the world’s largest troop living in the central region of Việt Nam — are found living in the national Kon Ka Kinh Park in Gia Lai Province. The province has sent a dossier for the World Biosphere Reserve recognition of Kon Hà Nừng Highlands in the province. Photo courtesy of Frankfurt Zoological Society GIA LAI – The central highlands Gia Lai province, in co-operation with Man and the Biosphere Programme, an intergovernmental scientific programme of UNESCO, has completed a dossier for the World Biosphere Reserve recognition of Kon Hà Nừng Highlands. A total area of 413,511ha of Kon Ka Kinh National Park and Kon Chư Răng natural reserve is discussed in the dossier. The central provincial sub-department of forest protection confirmed to Việt Nam News the preparatory works, which had been built in 2018-20, was sent to UNESCO last September for approval. It said the UNESCO recognition of the reserve would help protect and preserve the rich biodiversity of the unique site, boosting eco-tourism and community livelihoods as well as attract international scientific research. The world reserve will include two core zones of Kon Ka Kinh National Park and Kon Chư Răng natural reserve… Read full this story

Kon Hà Nừng to promote World Biosphere Reserve recognition have 370 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at April 12, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.