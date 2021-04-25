Kindergarten teacher on island dedicated to her career

Vũ Hồng Thắm guides children at Hạ Long Kindergarten dancing and singing. — VNA/VNS Photo QUẢNG NINH — Vũ Hồng Thắm, 35, decided to become a kindergarten teacher after graduating from college because she wanted to contribute to pre-school education in Vân Đồn Island District, northern Quảng Ninh Province. In 1991 when she was five years old, Thắm moved with her family from her hometown of northern Thái Bình Province to re-settle in Vân Đồn under a Government policy to encourage people to re-settle in new living zones to redistribute the population in the country by shifting a large number of population from deltas and cities to mountainous, border and island regions. She said all three of her sisters always encouraged each other to study hard to have a stable career in the future to help their parents, and Thắm did well in high school. From a young age, she was gifted at singing, dancing, painting, and storytelling. Many friends told her she was suited for teaching and she agreed, so she decided to study at Quảng Ninh Province College of Teachers' Training in 2004. During her period at the college, Thắm was an active student and won high prizes in competitions such… Read full this story

