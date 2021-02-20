Deputy Director of the Department for External Affairs of Kien Giang province Nguyen Viet Thong (R) hands over 300 million VND to Vietnamese Consul General Vu Ngoc Ly (Photo: VNA) Phnom Penh (VNA) – Deputy Director of the Department for External Affairs of Kien Giang province Nguyen Viet Thong on April 15 handed over 300 million VND (13,000 USD) to representatives from the Vietnamese Consulate General in Cambodia's Preah Sihanouk province as a gift of the southern province for poor Vietnamese Cambodians. At the handover ceremony at Ha Tien International Border Gate, Thong spoke highly of efforts made by the Vietnamese Consulate General to support Vietnamese Cambodians in the region it is in charge, including Preah Sihanouk, Kampot, Kep, Koh Kong, Kampong Speu and Takeo provinces, especially amidst COVID-19 outbreaks in Cambodia. He took the occasion to extend his best wishes to Vietnamese Cambodians in the southwestern region of Cambodia on the occasion of Chol Chnam Thmay, Cambodia's New Year Festival. Vietnamese Consul General Vu Ngoc Ly expressed his gratitude for the support of Kien Giang province as this was the third time the province have sent gifts to Vietnamese Cambodians in the region since the pandemic broke out in the province… Read full this story

Kien Giang assists Vietnamese Cambodians affected by COVID-19 have 296 words, post on en.vietnamplus.vn at April 16, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.