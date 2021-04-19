A production line at KIDO Group. The company reported 34.5 per cent growth in revenues in the first quarter of this year. – VNS Photo HCM CITY Food producer KIDO Group reported a 34.5 per cent year-on-year rise in net revenues in the first quarter to over VNĐ2.3 trillion (US$101 million). Pre-tax profit was up 138 per cent to more than VNĐ150.2 billion ($6.5 million). The company attributed the sharp rise to contribution system development and diversified products during the Lunar New Year festival in mid-February. Besides selling at traditional markets, supermarkets and convenience stores, it also set up sales counters in quarantine areas. Also during the Lunar New year, it introduced many new products. Cooking oil accounted for 87 per cent of its sales. This year the company targets revenues of VNĐ11.5 trillion ($504 million), a 38 per cent increase, and profits of VNĐ800 billion ($35 million), up 91.5 per cent. — VNS

KIDO reports surge in profits have 210 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at April 20, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.