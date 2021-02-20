The launching ceremony of Japfa Vietnam’s pig farm with 10,000 sows in Binh Phuoc The 22-hectare farm is aimed to supply breeding piglets of the best quality for the domestic market and for export in line with US standards. The hog farm targets to increase capacity to 130,000 sows by 2022. In addition to advanced animal husbandry technologies, sustainable development is also an orientation of Japfa Vietnam in investing in and expanding production and business. According to Arif Widjaja, general director of Japfa Comfeed Vietnam, the pig farm is the first of its kind in Vietnam, which has been designed and built in accordance with the latest model applied in the US, adopting cutting-edge technology in the world with all equipment being imported. The pig farm is built following state-of-the-art technology along with up-to-date animal husbandry equipment. All processes are operated and supervised by the Maximus Controller System, which helps manage all the farm's activities. Particularly, to prevent pathogens, the farm is equipped with a modern air-filtering system and drying system that can help eliminate FMD, PRRS, and ASF viruses. In addition to advanced animal husbandry technologies, sustainable development is also an orientation of Japfa Vietnam in investing in and expanding… Read full this story

Japfa inaugurates pig farm with 10,000 sows in Binh Phuoc province have 285 words, post on www.vir.com.vn at April 28, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.