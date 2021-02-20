Japanese Self Defense forces’ Day celebrated in Hanoi

PANO – Senior Lieutenant General Vo Van Tuan, Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People’s Army (VPA) attended a ceremony in celebration of the 62nd founding anniversary of the Japanese Self Defense forces held by the Japanese Embassy on July 8th in Hanoi.The Japanese Ambassador to Vietnam Hiroshi Fukada and the Japanese Defense Attaché co-chaired the event with the participation of foreign Defense Attachés and diplomats in Hanoi as well as representatives from local organizations and units of Ministries of Defense and Foreign. Addressing the event, General Tuan congratulated the Japanese Self Defense Forces on its founding day and emphasized the development of the two countries’ defense relations, particularly in maritime security, military education and training, young officers’ exchange, and experience sharing in UN peacekeeping operations. For his part, Ambassador Hiroshi Fukada affirmed that Japan always attaches importance to strengthening its relations with Vietnam, including defense cooperation. Translated by Thuy Duong
