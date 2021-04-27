Japan upgrades office to General Consulate in Đà Nẵng

A student is recruited by Japanese businesses at Đà Nẵng’s Đông Á University. More than 200 students qualified for interviews by Japanese businesses for working in Japan from 2021. VNS Photo Phương Chi ĐÀ NẴNG — Japan has promoted its Consulate Office in Đà Nẵng City to General Consulate just a year after it was founded to boost ties between Japan and the central city. Head of the Japanese General Consulate, Yakabe Yoshinori, made the announcement at the Japanese-Vietnamese Culture Exchange and Recruitment Day in the central city's Đông Á University last weekend. He said the move showed that the government of Japan appreciates the important role of Đà Nẵng. "The relationship of Japan and Đà Nẵng will be further strengthened in the coming time, and the number of Japanese tourists and investors to Đà Nẵng would increase when COVID-19 is completely under control," Yoshinori said. "High-quality human resources training in the Japanese language will play a key role in boosting different exchanges between Japan and Việt Nam. It's also a reason the General Consulate wishes to promote the ties with Đông Á University to contribute to Japanese-Vietnamese diplomatic ties." Also at the event, Heisei Company, Shidax Corporation and the Aijinkai Healthcare Group recruited… Read full this story

