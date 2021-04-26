Japan-funded project to help mitigate COVID-19 impacts on vulnerable populations

The project aims to aid the Government of Vietnam's ongoing efforts to mitigate the negative impacts of COVID-19 on vulnerable populations to ensure national progress to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in Vietnam. It plans to intervene on four areas, namely gender-based violence, improvement of elderly care, sexual and reproductive health, and support for returning Vietnamese migrants. The project will be conducted from April 2021 to March 2022 in 14 cities and provinces nationwide, including Thai Nguyen, Dien Bien, Lao Cai, Thanh Hoa, Nghe An, Ha Tinh, Da Nang, Quang Tri, Quang Nam, Dak Lak, An Giang, Can Tho, Vinh Long and Ho Chi Minh City. Addressing the launch ceremony, Japanese Ambassador to Vietnam Takio Yamada said the COVID-19 pandemic shows people the importance of mutual understanding, sharing of resources and above all, the solidarity and cooperation among communities, societies and nations in tackling this unprecedented challenges. The new project also demonstrates the good relationship between Vietnam and Japan, he said. Though Vietnam is one of the countries responding the most effectively to COVID-19, the social and economic consequences it has caused are of great concern, he said, vulnerable groups, such as women, girls, the elderly and adolescents, have… Read full this story

