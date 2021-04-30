share this article bookmark article share on facebook share on twitter share on Linkedin share on whatsapp share on email Share this article Whatsapp Facebook Twitter Linkedin Share AFP Meron, Israel ● Fri, April 30, 2021 2021-04-30 10:17 0 9a83ea3b2805adb41e1c26538e37b952 2 World Israel,Judaism,stampede,death Free A massive stampede at a densely packed Jewish pilgrimage site killed at least 44 people in northern Israel on Friday, with rescue workers facing chaotic crowds while trying to evacuate the injured. The disaster occurred in Meron at the site of the reputed tomb of Rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai, a second-century Talmudic sage, where mainly ultra-Orthodox Jews flock to mark the Lag BaOmer holiday. Closed last year due to coronavirus restrictions, this year’s pilgrimage was expected to be a celebratory event in a nation that has largely re-opened thanks to a successful vaccination effort. The pilgrimage was largest public gathering since the pandemic began, with reports that there were three times more people there than authorised. Initial reports indicated that the carnage began when a section of stadium seating collapsed but rescue workers later linked the casualties to a stampede. A spokesman for the Magen David Adom, Israel’s rescue service, told AFP “there were 38 dead… Read full this story

Israel pilgrimage stampede kills at least 44 have 308 words, post on www.thejakartapost.com at April 30, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.