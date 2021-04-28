Israel helps Quảng Trị upgrade schools after floods

Kids in Hướng Linh Commune’s kindergarten receive gifts from the Israeli Embassy to Việt Nam. — Photo courtesy of Israeli Embassy HÀ NỘI — The Embassy of Israel in Việt Nam has inaugurated construction to help students in Hướng Hóa District, Quảng Trị Province to get through difficult time after floods last year. The region has suffered historic flooding from prolonged downpours and floods at the end of 2020. The embassy has helped local people to upgrade kindergarten and primary schools in Hướng Linh and Hướng Tân communes. Talking about the project, Israeli Ambassador to Việt Nam, Nadav Eshcar, said the contribution underlined solidarity with the people of Việt Nam, many of whom have suffered the loss of homes, livelihoods and belongings in the wake of the devastating floods. Israel will further promote educational cooperation in Việt Nam in the future, he added. — VNS
