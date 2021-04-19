Tiling of pavements in a residential neighbourhood meant for the households having to relocate to make room for the Long Thành International Airport in the southern province of Đồng Nai. — VNA/VNS Photo Công Phong HÀ NỘI — The State-run Airports Corporation of Việt Nam (ACV) said it is committed to start construction of Long Thành International Airport's passenger terminal early next year. ACV, which is the investor of the expensive and ambitious transport hub project in the southern province of Đồng Nai, told the transport ministry in a meeting held on Monday that the first component of the project – demining – is ongoing, while walls surrounding the land intended for the project (1,810ha of priority area) are being simultaneously carried out. The whole thing is expected to be complete by September this year. ACV asked Đồng Nai Province's authorities to continue supporting the contractors in ensuring security and protecting the boundary markers during the entire project. Ground levelling, water drainage, and other essential works, will then follow so that the construction of the passenger terminal of the airport can begin in early 2022. At the meeting, ACV also requested the authorities to soon finish land acquisition for land clearance at the… Read full this story

Investor committed to start construction of Long Thành International Airport's terminal in early 2022 have 307 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at April 19, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.