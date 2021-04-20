Int’l community lauds UNSC’s high-level open debate chaired by Vietnam

Ambassador Olof Skoog, head of the EU Delegation to the UN, said "it was a very good debate." The EU side is "very strong supportive of the UN," the Ambassador told the Vietnam News Agency (VNA)'s correspondents in New York. The UN needs support as it "cannot do everything everywhere by itself," he said, highlighting the important role by regional organisations in conflict prevention and resolution since they have trust and confidence among parties of conflict. "So as long as they always follow the UN Charter, respect the international law, I think that kind of locally driven diplomacy," he said. Ambassador Anouparb Vongnorkeo, Permanent Representative of Laos to the UN, stressed that Vietnam has played an increasingly important role in the UN, especially the UNSC. According to the Lao Ambassador, the matters proposed by Vietnam in the debate are significance as they look towards to promoting cooperation within the UN as well as between the UN, notably the UNSC, with regional and sub-regional organisations. Hailing the smooth and effective collaboration between the UN and regional organisations, he said the two sides have made efforts and carried out activities to enhance the cooperation. In an interview with the VNA, Ambassador Fatima… Read full this story

