Int’l community lauds UNSC’s high-level open debate chaired by Việt Nam

A view of the UN debate hosted by Việt Nam on Monday from Hà Nội. — VNA/VNS Photo NEW YORK – Monday’s high-level open debate on ‘Cooperation between the UN and regional organisations in enhancing confidence-building and dialogue in conflict prevention and resolution’ chaired by Vietnamese President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc in his capacity as President of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) in April has been praised by the international community. Ambassador Olof Skoog, head of the EU Delegation to the UN, said: "It was a very good debate." The EU side is "very strongly supportive of the UN," the ambassador told the Vietnam News Agency (VNA)'s correspondent in New York. The UN needs support as it "cannot do everything everywhere by itself," he said, highlighting the important role of regional organisations in conflict prevention and resolution since they have trust and confidence among parties in conflict. "So as long as they always follow the UN Charter, respect the international law, I think that’s kind of locally driven diplomacy," he said. Ambassador Anouparb Vongnorkeo, Permanent Representative of Laos to the UN, said Việt Nam has played an increasingly important role in the UN, especially the UNSC. According to the Lao Ambassador, the… Read full this story

