Innovation contest helps bring student’s engineering products to light

Around 180 students from six universities gather at the HCM City University of Technology and Education on April 2 with their engineering-based innovations for the Engineering Projects in Community Service contest. — Photo courtesy of Arizona State University HCM CITY — The three winners of this year's Engineering Projects in Community Service (EPICS) contest organised by USAID and Dow Vietnam have been announced. The EPICS programme in Việt Nam was launched in 2018 jointly by the USAID Building University-Industry Learning and Development through Innovation and Technology (BUILD-IT) Alliance, Arizona State University, and Dow Vietnam STEM Program. Students from Lạc Hồng University in Đồng Nai Province, who made an electric wheelchair, won the first prize. The wheelchair incorporates extra batteries and a motor module into the frame, and has a solar panel. The second and third prizes went to students from the University of Đà Nẵng – University of Science and Technology and the HCM City University of Technology. The former made a protective coat for drivers for ride-hailing services, and said motorbike taxis are becoming increasingly popular, and their drivers face growing risks of being robbed. The coat uses material that cannot be pierced, thus preventing life-threatening dangers even if… Read full this story

