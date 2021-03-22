Therefore, press agencies should promote disseminating information about the national sovereignty over seas and islands in foreign languages, and compile important historical documents proving the Vietnam's sovereignty over seas and islands. Meanwhile, they should actively fight wrongful viewpoints of hostile forces related to seas and islands issues. In addition, workshops should be held to create favorable conditions for scientists at home and abroad to boost marine scientific research and mobilize forces to disseminate information about the national seas and islands. These programs will help overseas Vietnamese and foreign friends to learn more about the viewpoints and guidelines of the Party and State on Vietnam's sovereignty over seas and islands and peaceful settlement of disputes in the East Sea in accordance with Vietnamese regulations and international law. Translated by Minh Anh

Information dissemination on Vietnam’s seas and islands to be boosted have 211 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at April 2, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.