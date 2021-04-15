A truck carrying more timber than permitted crashed on March 22, killing all seven people onboard in the central province of Thanh Hóa.— Photo vov.vn HÀ NỘI — The number of people killed in traffic accidents on Việt Nam's roads in the first three months of 2021 increased by more than 30 per cent compared to the same period last year. A report by the National Committee for Traffic Safety revealed that although the actual number of accidents and injuries fell, more people died. From the beginning of 2021 to the end of March, 1,672 people were killed on the roads compared to 1,489 over the same period last year. March alone was a particularly bad month with 15 people killed in three separate accidents over a 10-day period in the central province of Thanh Hóa and the northern province of Hòa Bình. Khuất Việt Hùng, Vice President of the National Committee on Traffic Safety said although there were a number of factors causing accidents, human error was the main reason for the fatality increase. He said people driving under the influence of alcohol and overloaded lorries and coaches contributed to the rise in deaths. Hùng said poor road infrastructure was also… Read full this story

Increase in road fatalities this year have 377 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at April 16, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.