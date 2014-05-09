ICDV’s founder highlights the development of Vietnam’s Buddhism

Most Venerable Prof. Dr. Phra Prahamapundit. Photo: qdnd.vn PANO – Buddhism came to Vietnam a long time ago and has been rapidly developing for years. Vietnamese people have been enjoying diversified beliefs and religions, including Buddhism and Vietnamese Buddhist followers have been enjoying the freedom of beliefs. This was stated by the Most Venerable Prof. Dr. Phra Prahamapundit, Founder/President of International Council for Day of Vesak (ICDV) in an interview with the People's Army Newspaper's reporters on the sideline of the United Nations Day of Vesak 2014, which is organised in Vietnam for the second time, on May 7th at Bai Dinh pagoda, Ninh Binh province. The Most Venerable highly appreciated the variety of Vietnam's religions and beliefs as well as the strong development of Buddhism in Vietnam, reflected through the development of many religious infrastructure that he saw in his three trips to Vietnam within a year. He also affirmed that Vesak 2008 had left fine impression on participating international dignitaries and followers and it laid firm foundation for the on-going Vesak 2014. Concerning about the theme of Vesak 2014, "Buddhism's contribution to the UN Millennium Development Goals", he said the theme itself shows the integration trend of Buddhism… Read full this story

