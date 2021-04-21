An incense offering ceremony is held at the Hung Kings Memorial Site in the National Historical and Cultural Park in Thu Duc City . (Photo: SGGP) Attending at the meaningful annual event were Politburo member and HCMC Party Committee Secretary Nguyen Van Nen; former Politburo member and Secretary of HCMC Party Committee, Head of HCMC Delegation of National Assembly Deputies, Nguyen Thien Nhan; Standing Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee of HCMC Tran Luu Quang; Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee of HCMC and Chairman of the city People's Committee Nguyen Thanh Phong; Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee of HCMC and Chairwoman of HCMC People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le; Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee of HCMC Nguyen Ho Hai; Chairwoman of Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in Ho Chi Minh City To Thi Bich Chau. Chairwoman of Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in Ho Chi Minh City To Thi Bich Chau speaks at the event. Speaking at the event, Chairwoman of Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in Ho Chi Minh City To Thi Bich Chau said that Hung Kings worship ritual has become a significant cultural festival for the Vietnamese people. The annual event has the purpose of strengthening national unity…. Read full this story

Hung Kings’ death anniversary commemorated in HCMC have 339 words, post on sggpnews.org.vn at April 21, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.