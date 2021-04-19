Hundreds of martial fighters compete in national Vovinam championship

During the ten-day tournament, more than 400 martial fighters from 31 clubs nationwide will compete for 48 sets of medals. This year's competition saw a lot of new young faces. They are expected to bring surprises to the event. According to Dang Van Cuong, Director of the Sports Training and Competition Center of Ba Ria-Vung Tau province, this annual event aims to evaluate the quality of training for martial fighters in localities nationwide. It is also a chance for the organizers to select the top fighters for the national team to compete in international tournaments. The championship is among a series of sports events that the center will be hosting this year to mark the 30th founding anniversary of Ba Ria-Vung Tau province (August 12, 1991-2021). Translated by Chung Anh

