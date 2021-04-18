How to manage your pain efficiently

Dr Chiba Hiroshi. Photo courtesy of Family Medical Practice By Dr Chiba Hiroshi* Let’s say you are suffering from long-lasting body pain. You’ve tried drugs from the pharmacy or tried yoga classes, but nothing seems to help. What should you do in this situation? To get better control, you need to know the basic principles of pain. When a part of the body is damaged due to injury or illness, the sensory nerves around the injured tissue instantaneously send electrical signals to the brain, signaling the body’s injury as pain. Pain is essential information for quickly detecting abnormalities in the body and protecting yourself from further danger. The pain at this time is called nociceptive pain. Paracetamol and NSAIDs (which stands for Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs like aspirin, ibuprofen, etc.) are prescribed against nociceptive pain. You can even buy them as over-the-counter medicine at pharmacies. Damaged cells release small particles called prostaglandins, which can intensify pain or generate fever. These drugs exert their analgesic effect by blocking prostaglandins. Topical as well as oral medications may be useful. However, suppose the pain persists even after taking paracetamol or NSAIDs for a certain period. In that case, it is necessary to consider other possibilities as… Read full this story

