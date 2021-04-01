Hội An residents turn organic waste into compost and detergent

Nguyễn Thị Hồng Vân puts leftover fruits and vegetables into a bucket of water mixed with sugar in order to make detergent liquid. — VNS Photo Khánh Dương Khánh Dương & Bảo Hoa HỘI AN — While cycling for exercise every early morning, Nguyễn Thị Hồng Vân often passes a market to collect leftover fruits and vegetables. The rotten fruits are used to make compost and dish-washing liquid by Vân, who lives in Thanh Đông Hamlet, Cẩm Thanh Commune in Hội An City. By using biodegradable waste from her house and neighbouring areas, she takes advantage of organic waste to make useful products for the garden and kitchen. Vân sorts domestic waste discharged by her family into three groups – biodegradable, recyclable and non-recyclable, then she keeps organic waste to feed her 1,000sq.m garden and sells recyclable waste to local scrappers. The only garbage her family discharges into the environment is a small amount of non-biodegradable waste which is transported to the city's landfill. "I try to treat the domestic waste of family by myself. Because I love planting fruits and vegetables by myself without using pesticides, I often mix rotten fruits and vegetables with dried leaves, husk and sawdust and wait for three months to make… Read full this story
