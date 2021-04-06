The event will be held at An Hoi Sculpture Garden, featuring an array of cultural performances, cuisine, and traditional arts of the RoK and Hoi An city. Visitors will have the chance to experience Korean culture and cuisine at 15:00-18:00 on April 10 and 11. Meanwhile, the Hoi An cultural space is open for visitors at 15:00-18:00 on April 9-11. The UNESCO-recognized world heritage Hoi An ancient town and the International Mask Arts & Culture Organisation and Andong City of the RoK inked an agreement in promoting cultural exchanges, exhibitions and friendship visits from 2017. It aimed to boost diplomatic ties between the RoK and Vietnam in general, and the central province of Quang Nam in particular. Different Korean art troupes including the art troupe of Hahoe Folk village, a UNESCO-recognized world heritage site in Gyeongsangbuk; the World Music Assemble One, RAAK, Sachoom, Bibap Bang A Tha Ryeong had visited Hoi An for annual joint performance. The RoK is one of the top five sources of foreign visitors to Quang Nam. Source: VNA

Hoi An ancient city to host Korean Cultural Day 2021 have 247 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at April 8, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.