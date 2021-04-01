VR technology will be used to show visitors the Notre-Dame Cathedral Basilica of Saigon along with 100 other tourist attractions. – VNA/VNS Photo Trang DuongPhoto huongdanviendulich.org HCMC – The HCM City Department of Tourism aims to promote the application of digital technology at 100 tourism sites in the city to enhance the experience of tourists as well as locals. QR Codes are being increasingly used in HCM City's tourism. Through a simple scan, customers can access different trip options and discover information like availability and prices. This year, the department is taking steps to use VR (virtual reality) technology such as 3D models and 360-degree photos at 100 tourist attractions, including museums and cultural heritage sites in HCM City, said Nguyễn Thị Ánh Hoa, director of the city Department of Tourism. The department is preparing the "100 exciting destinations in HCMC" programme with new tourism products and services. The city is also focusing on carrying out multimedia communications and online communications to promote the tourism brand ''Vibrant Hồ Chí Minh City'', as identified in the Hồ Chí Minh City Tourism Development Strategy to 2025 and vision to 2030. In addition, the city will produce short films about lifestyle, culture and cuisine to restore tourism activities after the COVID-19 pandemic. – VNS The list of "100 exciting things in HCM City" includes: 1…. Read full this story

Hồ Chí Minh City to digitise 100 tourist sites have 332 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at April 2, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.