History absorbed by different means

Textbooks are no longer the only way to learn about history, as much can now be picked up via visuals like movies and photos or on social media groups. Đặng Thanh Huyên actively uses all of these sources. She is the author of the colourful Vietnamese history artbook Việt sử diễn họa (Việt Nam History Through Drawings), is the artist behind the historical animation series Hào khí ngàn năm (Thousand years of pride), which aired on Việt Nam Television (VTV), and is the co-administrator of "Đại Việt cổ phong" (The Great Việt ancient customs), a Facebook group on historical research. PUBLISHED WORK: Đặng Thanh Huyên and her first book, 'Việt sử diễn họa'. Photo Đặng Thanh Huyên After the 2,000 episodes of Hào khí ngàn năm finished airing on VTV1 and VTV3 in 2018, most have since appeared in some shape or form on YouTube channels, where they always collect tens of thousands of views. It was the first project Huyên participated in after graduating from university, creating a foundation of her passion for Vietnamese historical clothing and history. She also co-manages the "Đại Việt cổ phong" Facebook community of over 130,000 members. The young woman studied land management, as her… Read full this story

