Historical epic to hit capital stages

HÀ NỘI — The play Làm Vua (Be a King) will hit stages in Hà Nội from today, telling a historical epic from the time of King Đinh Tiên Hoàng (924-979), who reigned Đại Cồ Việt (the former name of Việt Nam) between 968 and 979. The play is directed by Lê Quý Dương, based on the script of Đăng Chương. The artists come from the Lệ Ngọc Theatre Company. The play praises the patriotism and pride of the Vietnamese people who bravely gained independence from foreign enemies and declared national liberation and sovereignty, while also espousing the leadership of King Đinh Tiên Hoàng. Apart from historical events, the play also features the love triangle between King Đinh Tiên Hoàng, Queen Dương Vân Nga and General Lê Hoàn. The play is directed by award-winning director Lê Quý Dương. It stars artists from Lệ Ngọc Theatre Company. VNS Photo Minh Giang In 979, Đỗ Thích, a mandarin, killed both King Đinh Tiên Hoàng and his crown prince Đinh Liễn while they were sleeping. The four-year-old son of King Đinh Tiên Hoàn took the throne. The Song dynasty from China took advantage of the crisis to invade the country. In this urgent situation, Gen Hoàn, the commander-in-chief of the royal… Read full this story

