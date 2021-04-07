High-speed railway imperative for Việt Nam’s development

Passengers wait to board Shanghai’s high-speed train to Pudong airport, China. — AFP/VNA Photo HÀ NỘI — Due to Việt Nam's natural features and geography, the development of a high-speed railway is imperative and any delays will hinder socio-economic growth, Chairman of Vietnam Railways Vũ Anh Minh has said. Minh said the current infrastructure of the railway network was getting older and falling into a state of disrepair. The capacity was very low compared to the current demand for freight and passenger transport. The railway sector has not improved as the capacity of a single track was only 21 pairs of trains per day. The railroads were not regularly maintained and the quality of the infrastructure was severely degraded, he added. Minh cited the Hà Nội-HCM City route as an example. Flying from Hà Nội to HCM City takes around two hours in total while a high-speed train travelling at 300 kph would take six hours. According to the Ministry of Transport's draft railway planning for the 2021-2030 period, the railway sector aims to meet the transport needs of 16.5 million tons of cargo and 30.9 million passengers by 2030. These numbers would increase by 15 per cent and 19 per cent respectively by 2050. To achieve this plan, the… Read full this story

