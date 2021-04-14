High logistic costs hinder Delta agriculture exports

High cost of air transport and the inability to preserve fresh produce for a long time are among the logistic challenges that the Mekong Delta is facing. – Photo baoangiang.com.vn MEKONG DELTA – Agriculture exports from the Mekong Delta are facing logistical challenges, affecting their competitiveness overseas. Đồng Văn Thanh, chairman of Hậu Giang Province People's Committee, said the Mekong Delta exports millions of tonnes of agriculture products every year but the region is facing many logistical choke-points. The region is lacking key logistics hubs and storage areas for empty containers and products at ports. Goods have to be transported through many areas before reaching HCM City for export, which increases the cost. Ngô Tường Vy, deputy director of Chánh Thu Fruit Export and Import Co. Ltd in Bến Tre Province, said that the cost of air transport of fresh fruits to the US and European markets have increased greatly over the years. For example, the cost for air shipping fresh fruits to the US used to be around US$3.5 per kilo a few years ago, but now has risen to $6 per kilo. This is affecting their competitiveness overseas and reducing the amount of fruit shipped there. However, since preservation technology for many fruit products is not good enough,… Read full this story

