High guard against COVID-19 should remain to ensure public health: PM

Although the Government has agreed to allow foreign experts and investors to enter Vietnam as well as send Vietnamese employees to work abroad, it is necessary to strengthen management and monitoring to prevent the spread of the pandemic among the community, he said. However, he stressed a consistent viewpoint that the Government has not allowed the entrance of international tourists to Vietnam. He requested ministries and localities to stay highly vigilant to ensure public health and avoid impatience – which could wipe out the country's significant achievements in COVID-19 prevention and control. The Government leader asked relevant agencies to continue implementing measures for quick tracking of suspected infections, and ordered wearing face masks in crowded places. He suggested carrying out short-term quarantine for experts and investors upon their arrival in Vietnam and increasing the frequency of flights to bring Vietnamese citizens home and carry foreign investors, experts and highly-skilled workers to Vietnam, as well as send Vietnamese people to work and study abroad if the host countries accept. Regarding the possibility of reopening some international commercial flights, the PM instructed authorities to carefully consider the point of time as long as ensure that the pandemic would not spread from outside… Read full this story

