Healthy lifestyle for kids and teens

Dr Jonathan Halevy. — Photo courtesy of Family Medical Practice Dr Jonathan Halevy* We all know how important it is for children and teens to make healthy food and activity choices. But, while it may be easy to say, it's not always so easy to do! However, the benefits of setting some time aside to plan key steps towards getting the kids and whole family eating better and doing more activity make it all worthwhile. When children are young, parents and other caregivers are responsible for providing an environment that helps them maintain a lifestyle that is beneficial to their health. You can help your child by doing the following: Be a positive role model for healthy eating and activity habits Provide a calm, reassuring atmosphere at regular meal and snack times Set appropriate limits for screen entertainment like television, tablets and video games Involve the whole family in fun physical activities Help children develop and maintain a positive body image Avoid restrictive diets and excessive exercise regimens When it comes to nutrition and fitness, the role of parents is the same no matter the size of their children. A healthy weight for kids is about much more than numbers…. Read full this story

