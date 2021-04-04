Health ministry, WHO launch campaign on smoke-free restaurants and hotels in Hà Nội

(From left) WHO Representative in Việt Nam Kidong Park (left), Vietnamese actor Xuân Bắc (second from left), owner of Cantonese restaurant San Fu Lou in Hoàn Kiếm District, along with Lương Ngọc Khuê, Head of the Health Ministry’s Department of Medical Examination and Treatment and Director of the Việt Nam Tobacco Control Fund, participated in placing no smoking signs at the restaurant. — VNA/VNS Photo Minh Quyết HÀ NỘI — The Vietnamese health ministry along with the World Health Organization (WHO) office in Việt Nam on Saturday launched a campaign to encourage smoke-free restaurants and hotels in Hà Nội. Addressing the campaign, WHO Representative in Việt Nam Kidong Park said every year, 8 million people died from tobacco use around the world. In Việt Nam, 15 million adults smoke while the number of passive smokers is 75 million. Nearly 40,000 people die each year in the country from tobacco use along with about 6,000 casualties from secondhand smoking, the WHO official said, urging an end to "the deaths of these blameless victims" of passive smoking. "WHO called upon you to begin this with implementing smoke-free restaurants and hotels, which include simple acts such as placing no smoking signs at visible… Read full this story

