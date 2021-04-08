Health ministry warns over hand, foot and mouth disease

A doctor examines a hand, foot and mouth patient at the Đà Nẵng Obstetrics and Paediatrics Hospital. — VNA/VNS Photo Văn Dũng HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Health (MoH) has issued a warning over the increase in hand, foot and mouth cases this year. The country has recorded more than 17,400 cases so far this year, up by four times compared with the same period last year. At least four deaths have been confirmed related to the disease, two in Kiên Giang Province, one in An Giang Province and one in Long An Province. Most of the cases are in southern provinces such as HCM City, Đồng Nai, Đồng Tháp and An Giang. Hand, foot and mouth disease is a year-round disease that spreads through the gastrointestinal tract and is found in almost all 63 provinces and cities, often with an increase from April to May and October every year. Children are susceptible to infection due to their lack of personal hygiene. To strengthen the prevention of the disease and minimise the number of cases and deaths, the MoH has sent a written request to provincial and municipal to direct prevention work Localities must strengthen appropriate health education, implement… Read full this story

