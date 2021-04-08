Health ministry announced allocation plan of COVID-19 vaccines from COVAX

The first batch of COVID-19 vaccine from COVAX Facility for Việt Nam arrived at Nội Bài International Airport in Hà Nội on April 1. — VNA/VNS Photo Minh Quyết HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Health has issued a decision on the allocation of 811,200 doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to all 63 cities and provinces, and other agencies. They are the first vaccine doses supplied by the COVAX Facility through UNICEF, which arrived in Hà Nội on April 1. Hà Nội and HCM City, the two largest in the country, will receive the highest amount, with 53,350 doses for the capital city, and 56,250 doses for the southern economic hub. Meanwhile, the northern province of Hải Dương which recently bore the brunt of a third wave of COVID-19 outbreaks with more than 700 cases recorded will get 43,700 doses. The central provinces of Thanh Hoá and Nghệ An will get 18,000 and 20,000 doses each. The southern region receives 245,350 doses, with the industrial hub of Bình Dương receiving 15,100 doses, 16,500 doses for Đồng Tháp Province, 6,700 doses for Cần Thơ Province. The Central Highlands has been allocated 49,000 doses, with the most going to Đắk Lắk Province (15,700). In addition, the health… Read full this story

