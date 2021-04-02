Health minister requested for further COVID-19 vaccine assistance from UN agencies and developed countries

First shipment of 811,200 COVID-19 vaccine doses supported by COVAX Facility arrived in Nội Bài International Airport, Hà Nội Thursday morning. — VNA/VNS Photo Minh Quyết HÀ NỘI — Health minister Nguyễn Thanh Long late Thursday had talks with diplomatic representatives and UN delegations in Việt Nam about securing more COVID-19 vaccines and ensuring a safe and rapid inoculation drive. The minister met with UNICEF Representative to Việt Nam Rana Flowers, WHO Representative Kidong Park, and UNPFA Naomi Kitahara, to thank them for efforts in bringing COVID-19 vaccines to Việt Nam under the COVAX Facility , with the f irst shipment of more than 800,000 doses of AstraZeneca arriving early Thursday morning. The COVID-19 vaccine is the priority of every country in the world right now, and in Việt Nam, along with prevention and control efforts, the Government pays "special attention" to administrating vaccines to return to a 'normal life' and get the economy back on track, with the goal of having 150 million doses in 2021 to achieve herd immunity, according to the minister. Long said there should be a joint communique between UN agencies in Việt Nam and the health ministry on the effectiveness and safety of COVID-19 vaccines, as… Read full this story

