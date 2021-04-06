Airport staff assist checking health declaration of a passenger in Nội Bài International Airport, Hà Nội. — VNA/VNS Photo Huy Hùng HÀ NỘI — All airlines must ensure their passengers complete electronic health declarations before boarding at all airports nationwide, the Civil Aviation Authority of Việt Nam (CAAV) under the transport ministry has announced. The reminder is part of the efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19 ahead of the busy travel holiday towards the end of this month (Day of Liberation of the South for National Reunification, April 30 and International Labour Day, May 1), despite the pandemic in Việt Nam being largely under control. The aviation authority said passengers without e-health declarations should not be allowed to fly and airlines that fail to follow this regulation will bear legal responsibility. The CAAV told airlines to instruct their passengers to provide the health declaration at tokhaiyte.vn or through the Vietnam Health Declaration application (available on both iOS and Android) Airlines should also arrange staff at check-in kiosks at terminals to support passengers in the e-health declaration procedures. They should work with airports nationwide to inform passengers of the mandatory declaration through passenger information systems, posters and panels at visible… Read full this story

Health declarations essential to board flights: aviation authority have 340 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at April 6, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.